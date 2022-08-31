Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Down 8.7%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 27,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 54,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 14.28.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

