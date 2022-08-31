Leisure Capital Management Buys 191 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

ISRG traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $206.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,408. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

