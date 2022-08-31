Leisure Capital Management Buys 235 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 525,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $116,558,000 after acquiring an additional 155,061 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 148,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the first quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 286,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 188.5% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 27,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.06. 45,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,790. The firm has a market cap of $380.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

