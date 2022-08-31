Leisure Capital Management Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.44. 11,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.