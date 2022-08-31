Leisure Capital Management Has $2.45 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,775. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00.

