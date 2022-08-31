Leisure Capital Management Has $769,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,070. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.99.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.