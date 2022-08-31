Leisure Capital Management Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.9% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.98. 44,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,437. The company has a market capitalization of $175.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

