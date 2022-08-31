Leisure Capital Management Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 47.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 39.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 731,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,664,000 after purchasing an additional 208,725 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 19,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

NASDAQ:META traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.35. The stock had a trading volume of 713,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

