Leisure Capital Management Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,561 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. 78,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

