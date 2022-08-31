Leisure Capital Management Purchases 482 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,453 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in HP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in HP by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 528,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

