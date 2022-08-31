Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Cypress Funds LLC

Cypress Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245,000 shares during the period. Lennar makes up 2.6% of Cypress Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cypress Funds LLC owned 0.10% of Lennar worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after buying an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lennar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 796,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.1 %

LEN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 5,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.