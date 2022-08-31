Levolution Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,585.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (LEVL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Levolution has a market cap of $823,573.86 and approximately $1,585.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,216.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00134054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021765 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Levolution Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.