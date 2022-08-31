LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 245,939 shares.The stock last traded at $5.76 and had previously closed at $5.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LG Display Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 82.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LG Display by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 361,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 21.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 209,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

