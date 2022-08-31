LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 245,939 shares.The stock last traded at $5.76 and had previously closed at $5.59.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.31.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
