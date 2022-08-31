Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Position Lifted by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the quarter. Life Storage makes up 1.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Life Storage worth $14,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

Shares of LSI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

