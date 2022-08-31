LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

LFVN stock remained flat at $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 23,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.21. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

