LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Price Performance
LFVN stock remained flat at $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 23,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.21. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.
LifeVantage Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.