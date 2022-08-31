Lithium Achieves Market Cap of $3.78 Million (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a market cap of $3.78 million and $145,027.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00830197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,766,765,766 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

