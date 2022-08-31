LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Short Interest Update

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the July 31st total of 554,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its holdings in LiveVox by 7.5% in the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,026,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveVox by 150.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LiveVox by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 439,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in LiveVox by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVOX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 127,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,016. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

