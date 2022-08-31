L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Shares Down 3.7%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

