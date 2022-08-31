Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

