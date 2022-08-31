LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) Shares Up 0.8%

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 22,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 431,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
LogicMark Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.
LogicMark Company Profile
LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
