Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Lonking Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.
About Lonking
Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.
