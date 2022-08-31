Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Lonking Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About Lonking

(Get Rating)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.