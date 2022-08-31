Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $197.22 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day moving average is $200.76.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

