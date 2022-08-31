Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $307.07. 1,173,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,896. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.21. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.68.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

