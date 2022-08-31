Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0698 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 151,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,077. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.58. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

