LUXCoin (LUX) 1-Day Volume Tops $17.00

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. LUXCoin has a market cap of $70,582.20 and approximately $17.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,173.37 or 0.99861418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00059595 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00223023 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00142344 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00233652 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00058027 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00057969 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,445,437 coins and its circulating supply is 13,438,204 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.