Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 57.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 550,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 200,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $122,000.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of DRAYW remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

