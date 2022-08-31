Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 505,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,710,000 after buying an additional 77,736 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,748 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,472.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 60,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,478 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,013,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,699,000 after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

