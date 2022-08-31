Madison Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,102 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $42.76 and a 12 month high of $58.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

