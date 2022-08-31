Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,817 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hillman Solutions worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of HLMN opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

