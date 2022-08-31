Madison Asset Management LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,198 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,363.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

