Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $3.02 Million in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 85,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

CTS Price Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 0.80. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

