Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TM. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

About Toyota Motor

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $150.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.62. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $149.55 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

