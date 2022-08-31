Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $493.02 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.05 and a 200-day moving average of $568.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.