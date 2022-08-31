Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $739,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,889 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,356,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXC stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.