Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.26.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

