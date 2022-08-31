Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $125.95

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$125.95 and traded as high as C$126.26. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$123.08, with a volume of 3,167 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$125.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$123.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$125.91.
About Mainstreet Equity
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
Further Reading
