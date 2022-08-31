Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $125.95

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$125.95 and traded as high as C$126.26. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$123.08, with a volume of 3,167 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$125.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$123.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$125.91.

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$45.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

