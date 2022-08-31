Makena Capital Management LLC Buys 1,044 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,919,000 after acquiring an additional 421,052 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in JD.com by 17,167.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in JD.com by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,837 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Up 3.4 %

JD traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. 281,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.37. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.