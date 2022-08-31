Makena Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises approximately 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dynatrace worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 18.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

DT stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 23,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,787. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $624,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

