Makena Capital Management LLC Has $19.93 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,066 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for 2.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $19,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 810,880 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 648,310 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after acquiring an additional 579,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

FR traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,602. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

