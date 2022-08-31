Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,384,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 2.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after buying an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,419,000 after purchasing an additional 516,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,090,000 after purchasing an additional 217,747 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

