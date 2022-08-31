Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Malibu Boats worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.91. 5,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.