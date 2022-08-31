Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.75

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mandom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
Mandom Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.
Mandom Company Profile
Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mandom (MDOMF)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.