Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Shares Down 13.3%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) fell 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $3.19. 13,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 42,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Marfrig Global Foods Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Marfrig Global Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.1287 dividend. This is a positive change from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

