Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 97000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 target price on Maritime Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Maritime Resources Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$18.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

