Mark Bernhard Acquires 7,500 Shares of Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) insider Mark Bernhard purchased 7,500 shares of Bapcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.62 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of A$49,650.00 ($34,720.28).

Bapcor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91.

Get Bapcor alerts:

Bapcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Bapcor’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. Bapcor’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.