Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

HD traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $298.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

