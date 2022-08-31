Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $133.02. 82,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,738. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $364.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.41.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

