Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.80. The company had a trading volume of 83,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,855. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.