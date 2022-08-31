Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,205,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8,516.1% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

AMD stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,511,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.