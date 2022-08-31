Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 600 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Dynatrace by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 124,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,787. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $624,677. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

